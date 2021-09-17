Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Lamar Advertising Call Options (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,591 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,602% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 184,888 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

