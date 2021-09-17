Stride (NYSE:LRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.96

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 4865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,833,000 after buying an additional 181,047 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Stride by 34.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,189,000 after buying an additional 640,406 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at $48,797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

