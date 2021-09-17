Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in August

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the August 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:SSUMY opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,498,000.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation and Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media and Digital, Living Related and Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical and Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

