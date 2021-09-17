Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.87. The stock had a trading volume of 941,282 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.58.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

