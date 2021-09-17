Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 72,941 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,941 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $110,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.72. The company had a trading volume of 748,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,394. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $184.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

