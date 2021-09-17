Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,907 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 507,779 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 744,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 425,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,406,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. 1,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,151. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

