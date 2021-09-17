Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.75. 105,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,744. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day moving average is $127.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

