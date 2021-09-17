Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Down 5.2%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 9,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,367,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -15.66.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $584,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,467 shares of company stock worth $4,067,174. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

