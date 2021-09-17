Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 106.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 219.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after acquiring an additional 556,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

