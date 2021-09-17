Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Update

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 225.2% from the August 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 654,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,723. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

