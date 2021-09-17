Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International comprises about 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 9,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,721. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

