Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $112.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.11.

AEIS opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,541,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

