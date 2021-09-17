SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded at Wedbush

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.34.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $608.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $571.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.41. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $615.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.