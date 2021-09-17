SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Up 387.5% in August

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVFB. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $226,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $5,050,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $182,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVFB stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

