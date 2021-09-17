Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd Sells 57,000,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

