Swiss National Bank Has $5.95 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rambus were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after buying an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after buying an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 34.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after buying an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after buying an additional 406,632 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after buying an additional 125,085 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.