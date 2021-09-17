Swiss National Bank Has $6.25 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

