Swiss National Bank Has $6.39 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $22,710,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 295,111 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,251.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 121,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $4,478,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $60.61 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 42.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.