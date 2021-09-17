Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 48.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

