Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 18.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 647.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 108,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 93,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 64.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

