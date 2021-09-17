Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 293,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,704,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SEGI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,101,664. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

