Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 293,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,704,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SEGI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,101,664. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
