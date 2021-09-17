Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $1,411,254.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Synopsys stock traded down $11.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.06. 30,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,825. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.45 and a 200 day moving average of $269.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $340.66.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Synopsys by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.