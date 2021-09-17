Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Liposome were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Liposome stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Taiwan Liposome has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $295.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Laidlaw cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development of lipid-based formulation drugs. Its products are used for pain management, eye disease treatment, and cancer treatment. The company was founded by Kee Lung Hong on November 10, 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

