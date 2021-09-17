Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Increased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $49,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Target by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 70,286 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Target by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

TGT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.02. 76,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.06 and a 200 day moving average of $226.25. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $146.45 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.