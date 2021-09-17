TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $221,829,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $30,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

