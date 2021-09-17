TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

