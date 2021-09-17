TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$68.82 Average PT from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.59. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$65.44. The firm has a market cap of C$61.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.49.

In other TC Energy news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Also, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,169 shares valued at $694,256.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

