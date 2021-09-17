TC Energy’s (TRP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

TC Energy stock opened at C$62.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.49. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$65.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.59.

In other news, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,169 shares worth $694,256.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

