TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.
TCRR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.
TCRR stock traded down $5.49 on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 128,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,666. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $390.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.10.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.