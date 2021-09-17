TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

TCRR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

TCRR stock traded down $5.49 on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 128,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,666. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $390.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

