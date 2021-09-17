TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roots (TSE:ROOT)

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROOT. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of ROOT opened at C$3.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.05. Roots has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.21.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.