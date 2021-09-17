Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 602 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in InterDigital were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in InterDigital by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 21,987 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

IDCC stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

