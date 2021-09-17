Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $283,000 Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ModivCare were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of MODV opened at $169.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

