Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Proto Labs were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Proto Labs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $70.21 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.