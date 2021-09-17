Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 318 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AppFolio were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 78.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AppFolio by 34.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.21.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911 in the last ninety days. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

