Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xperi were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 586,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Xperi by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.12 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

