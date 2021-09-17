Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

