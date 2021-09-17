Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDY opened at $427.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $301.76 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

