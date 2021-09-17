Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.05.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,492. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

