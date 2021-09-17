TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion.

