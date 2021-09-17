The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $555.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $584.70 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $425.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 781,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.27. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 75.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $356,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

