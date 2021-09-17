The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 248.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 33,442 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

