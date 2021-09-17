The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.42. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

Shares of COO opened at $442.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $314.29 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

