The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 29.6% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 110.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

NYSE EL opened at $323.13 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.79.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

