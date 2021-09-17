The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of The First Bancshares worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $38.99 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $819.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.