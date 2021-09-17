The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Up 112.3% in August

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the August 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VRAR stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.