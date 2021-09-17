The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €13.00 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.42 ($14.61).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

