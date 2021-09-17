The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.62.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $150.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.42. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,084 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after buying an additional 59,586 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,552 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

