The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.