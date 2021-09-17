The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.81. 183,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,381. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $355.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.24.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.