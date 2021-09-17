The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Insider Sells $1,527,892.76 in Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

